Bandits kill 8, burn Assemblies of God church in Kaduna

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Bandits kill 8, burn Assemblies of God church in Kaduna

bushfire, 4 feared dead, Fire outbreak in 2020, fire in niger

Security agencies in Kaduna State have reported that armed bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun LGA, killing 8 locals, razed buildings including a church. This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday. The statement gave the names of those killed […]

Bandits kill 8, burn Assemblies of God church in Kaduna
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR