



Tribune Online

Bandits kill 8, burn Assemblies of God church in Kaduna

Security agencies in Kaduna State have reported that armed bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun LGA, killing 8 locals, razed buildings including a church. This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday. The statement gave the names of those killed […]

Bandits kill 8, burn Assemblies of God church in Kaduna

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune