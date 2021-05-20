



Boko Haram leader Shekau “seriously wounded after attempting to kill himself to avoid capture”

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival Islamic State-allied jihadists in the north of the country, two intelligence sources told the Agence France Presse (AFP) on Thursday. Shekau’s Boko Haram faction and fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province had […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune