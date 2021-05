Tribune Online

BREAKING: Ayade dumps PDP for APC

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Thursday gave life to the months of speculation that he might dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which he became a two-term governor and also a senator, in this political dispensation, for the All Progressive Congress (APC), as he officially announced his defection at the Government […]

BREAKING: Ayade dumps PDP for APC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune