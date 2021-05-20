Insecurity: UNIJOS suspends academic activities for three weeks

There are strong indications that the authority of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has suspended academic activities in the institution for three weeks to put adequate security in place to tame the tide of kidnapping and other insecurity in the neighbouring university communities.  The neighbouring communities of Gengere, Naraguta and others have been a security […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

