



Tribune Online

NCAA tasks NAMA on personnel training

THE Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has tasked the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on the need to update and prioritise its training programme to reflect the rapidly changing aeronautical information service. Speaking at the commemoration of the World Aeronautical Information Services Day, Nuhu charged Aeronautical […]

NCAA tasks NAMA on personnel training

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune