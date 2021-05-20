Tribune Online
Pains, gains of mandatory use of NIN for UTME, DE registration
CLEMENT IDOKO writes on the challenges being encountered by some candidates in the process of registering for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) as a result of the introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) as compulsory requirement for registration, concluding that the gains far outweigh the pains felt by […]
Pains, gains of mandatory use of NIN for UTME, DE registration
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune