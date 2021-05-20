Pains, gains of mandatory use of NIN for UTME, DE registration

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Pains, gains of mandatory use of NIN for UTME, DE registration

JAMB, UTME, DE-JAMB

CLEMENT IDOKO writes on the challenges being encountered by some candidates in the process of registering for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) as a result of the introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) as compulsory requirement for registration, concluding that the gains far outweigh the pains felt by […]

Pains, gains of mandatory use of NIN for UTME, DE registration
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR