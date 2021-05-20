



Tribune Online

Personal interests, others may lead to NISA’s disintegration, Jolapamo warns

THE founding father of the Indigenous Ship-owners Association of Nigeria (ISAN), which later changed its name to Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief (Dr) Isaac Jolapamo has warned that if vested interests continue to hijack the affairs of NISA, the body of indigenous shipowners might soon disintegrate and become history. Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune