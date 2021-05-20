Senate orders FCE Okene to refund N242m into federation account

The Senate Committee on Finance, on Thursday, ordered the Federal College of Education (FCE), Okene to pay back to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation the total sum of N242 million it generated and spent unilaterally. The Committee frowned at the development which it described as a breach of the 1999 Constitution and the […]

