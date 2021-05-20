



Stakeholders call for immediate action against malnutrition in Gombe

Critical stakeholders in Gombe State have raised the alarm that the state is currently sitting on a time bomb following the increasing spate of malnutrition among children under-5 years of age. According to the latest NDHS report (2018), the stunting rate of children under 5 is at 44.6% and 26.9% underweight. A development that has […]

