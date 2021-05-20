



Tribune Online

Stakeholders identify institutional reform, attitudinal change as panacea to Nigeria’s problems

Stakeholders at the Coalition of Nigeria Stakeholders’ Forum (CNSF), on Thursday, called for institutional reform and attitudinal change among Nigerians to ensure a better country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CNSF’s maiden Southern Nigeria Convergence was held in Ibadan, with the theme: “Whither The Weeping Nigeria: From Whence Cometh Help.” NAN also […]

Stakeholders identify institutional reform, attitudinal change as panacea to Nigeria’s problems

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune