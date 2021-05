Tribune Online

United Airlines commences nonstop service to Accra

AMERICAN carrier, United Airlines has inaugurated three-times-weekly service between its hub at Washington Dulles International Airport and Kotoka International Airport even as it has celebrated the arrival of its first flight into Accra. The new service is operated with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring United’s award-winning United Polaris business class cabin and United Premium […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune