Catholic priest killed, another kidnapped by gunmen in Katsina

A Catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Alphonsus Bello, has been reportedly killed while another priest, Rev. Fr. Joe Keke, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina State. Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen stormed the Church, on Thursday, night and started shooting sporadically into the air, leaving some persons injured. […]

