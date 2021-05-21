Cracks in Edo PDP widen as South Senatorial faction moves to remove chairman

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Cracks in Edo PDP widen as South Senatorial faction moves to remove chairman

Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West

The cracks in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), widened on Friday as a faction of the party in Edo South Senatorial moved to remove the Senatorial Chairman, Mr. Nosa Ogieva. Rising from what it termed “Edo South Senatorial District Stakeholders Meeting,” which was attended mostly by the new members who […]

Cracks in Edo PDP widen as South Senatorial faction moves to remove chairman
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR