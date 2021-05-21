



Tribune Online

Kogi govt promises justice for woman subjected to inhuman, degrading treatment

The Kogi State Government has condemned the inhuman and degrading treatment meted out on Blessing Abbah, a widow by a gang of youths in Ogugu community, in Olamaboro Local Government Area. The Director-General of the Office of the Public Defender and Citizens’ Rights Commission (PDCRC), Mr Abdullahi Zakari, made the promise while addressing newsmen in […]

Kogi govt promises justice for woman subjected to inhuman, degrading treatment

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune