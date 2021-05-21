Kogi govt promises justice for woman subjected to inhuman, degrading treatment

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Kogi govt promises justice for woman subjected to inhuman, degrading treatment

Kogi govt promises justice, NUJ confers Role model, Kogi govt signs two loans, Kogi gov receives APC, Communities demand good roads, Appeal Court, Gov Bello inaugurates four, Cancel 3rd term, Kogi, Supreme Court, Kwara, vehicles, Yahaya Bello’s election, Ganaja, Lokoja, Gov Bello sues for peace, Gov Bello, Kogi CJ APC, Edo,kogi gov, Gov bello, COVID-19, Gov Bello, protocols,Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Gov Bello, Ajaokuta, court, Yahaya Bello, kogi budget, interim KGIRS management

The Kogi State Government has condemned the inhuman and degrading treatment meted out on Blessing Abbah, a widow by a gang of youths in Ogugu community, in Olamaboro Local Government Area. The Director-General of the Office of the Public Defender and Citizens’ Rights Commission (PDCRC), Mr Abdullahi Zakari, made the promise while addressing newsmen in […]

Kogi govt promises justice for woman subjected to inhuman, degrading treatment
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR