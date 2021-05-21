Open grazing: Malami wrong, lawyers say

THE Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami came under withering criticism from Inner Bar colleagues on Thursday, for tagging the ban on open grazing by southern governors unconstitutional.  Malami is a Silk, popularly known as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Chief Law Officer of the Federation. But his colleague-Silks […]

