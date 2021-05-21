



Reps adjourn to 1st June, set for Zonal Constitution review, 5-day security summit

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to adjourn plenary for two weeks to enable adequate participation of members in the Constitution amendment public hearings scheduled to take place across the six geopolitical zones of the federation. The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase disclosed this at the end of the plenary. He assured members that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune