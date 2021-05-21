Subscribers not required to submit IMEI number ― NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that subscribers are not required to submit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their mobile phones, as it has been circulated on social media. The NCC said at no time did the Commission issue a Statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

