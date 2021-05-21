



UPDATED: Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, dies in military plane crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has died in an air crash along with some aides while on an official trip to Kaduna State on Friday evening. A top military officer at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja confirmed the death of the General and other aides to Ttribune Online. The military plane was […]

