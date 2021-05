Tribune Online

Why we built N30m mosque in Borno —Agric ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed that it actually awarded a contract worth N30 million for the construction of a mosque in Borno State. The ministry said the construction of the mosque came due to a request from a resettled community who were sacked from their original community by Boko Haram. In […]

