



Tribune Online

Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection, PDP dissolves caretaker committee in Cross River, names new team

Following the defection of the Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Pprogressives Congress (APC), the national leadership of the PDP on Friday dissolved the caretaker committee of the party in the state. It also immediately announced the composition of another caretaker committee which is to […]

Aftermath Gov Ayade’s defection, PDP dissolves caretaker committee in Cross River, names new team

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune