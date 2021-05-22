



Tribune Online

Attahiru: Nigeria lost a true hero — Olawepo-Hashim

Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Hashim-Olawepo has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s Armed Forces and the nation in general. According to him, the late COAS was also a well educated officer and fearless military commander who had […]

Attahiru: Nigeria lost a true hero — Olawepo-Hashim

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune