



Tribune Online

Ayade paid for PDP Secretariat three months ago, says Media aide

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Christian Ita has cleared the air on the removal of party emblems from the Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, saying Ayade, who paid for the rent of the secretariat three months ago, had since decamped to the […]

Ayade paid for PDP Secretariat three months ago, says Media aide

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune