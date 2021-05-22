



BREAKING: Army announces burial proceedings for late Chief of Army Staff

The authorities of the Nigerian Army have announced the burial proceedings for late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in Friday’s plane crash. According to a statement signed by Mohammed Yerima, Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations, the late COAS will be buried today, Saturday, at the National […]

