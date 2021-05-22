Corpse of missing community leader found floating in Warri river





The corpse of a missing leader of Igbudu community in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Victor Onotata Midehire Oghenevwede (alias Ogbogbo) has been found floating in a Warri river. The deceased, Onotata Midehire Oghenevwede (alias Ogbogbo), before he was declared missing two weeks ago, was the Defence Secretary of Igbudu community. […]

