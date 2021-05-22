EFCC’s probe of PDP finances a witch-hunt ― Governors’ Forum

EFCC’s probe of PDP finances a witch-hunt ― Governors’ Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has condemned the invitation of members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over what it said is a spurious petition, saying the action signals a return to using the anti-graft agency for political witch-hunt of the opposition. This assertion […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

