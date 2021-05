Tribune Online

Gen Attahiru’s death shocking, painful Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathised with President Muhammad Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the death of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who lost their lives in an air crash on Friday. Ortom in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described […]

