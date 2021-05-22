Military authorities probe Chief of Army Staff’s death in plane crash

THE Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, was killed in a plane crash on Friday evening with military authorities ordering a probe into the incident.

A statement on Friday night by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has directed that an accident and investigation board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the accident.

The Nigerian Army, equally on Friday night, confirmed the death of its chief, General Attahiru, in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

The statement reads in part: “The sad…