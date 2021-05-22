Navy cancels 65th anniversary over Army Chief’s death

Navy cancels 65th anniversary, CNPP mourns COAS, Akeredolu condoles with families

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has directed the immediate cancellation of the events marking the 65th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Information, of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun. According to the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

