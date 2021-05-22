



Oyo LG poll: Election into Ido LG suspended

Election into Chairmanship and councillorship positions in Ido Local Government of Oyo State has been suspended. Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) made this announcement on Saturday afternoon following the discovery that the logo of Zenith Labour Party is missing on the ballot paper. Olagunju, who says he takes responsibility for the error, pointed […]

