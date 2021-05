Tribune Online

Wayback: Denver omelette

Historians speculated that the dish was originally served on bread as a sandwich, created by 19th-century cattle drivers in America and some parts of China. At some point a breadless version was developed, and it became known as the Denver (or western) omelet. So the name goes as far as its history. Ingredients 2 […]

Wayback: Denver omelette

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune