Attacks on INEC offices acts of democratic, economic sabotage ― Yiaga

An electoral observing body, know as Yiaga Africa, on Saturday described the recent attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), especially in the South East region as acts of democratic and economic sabotage.

According to Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, who spoke on the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State, said that Yiaga was deeply worried about the recent “coordinated and premeditated” attacks on the facilities of the electoral umpire.

“These are indeed dangerous signs for the country’s fragile democracy as it will not just affect the commission’s preparation for upcoming elections…