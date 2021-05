Tribune Online

Bandits kill Emir’s driver in Kaduna

Bandits on Saturday killed one of the dosmetic driver of the Emir of Birnin Gwari Mallam Jibrin Maigwari. Confirming the development to the Sunday Tribune in an interview, Shamaki Birnin Gwari, Mika’ilu said one of the drivers in the palace had been killed. According to him, he was one of the pilot drivers, saying he […]

Bandits kill Emir’s driver in Kaduna

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune