Cross River police command launches ‘operation restore peace’

The Cross River Police Command has launched a special crime bursting operation, codenamed “Operation Restore Peace”, to tackle sundry crimes in the state. The Command’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, who unveiled the operation on Friday while parading 11 suspects apprehended by the Operation for crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune