



Tribune Online

Kwara uncovers unlawful payments to disengaged teachers

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has received a report of the committee that investigated the unlawful salary payment to 48 disengaged sunset teachers for the month of March, saying appropriate actions will be taken against anyone implicated in the heist. The committee’s report had confirmed the unlawful inclusion of 48 names of sunset teachers […]

Kwara uncovers unlawful payments to disengaged teachers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune