NDLEA intercepts N8billion worth of cocaine at Lagos airport

A Brazil-based drug kingpin has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who also intercepted 36 blocks of cocaine, weighing 27.95 kilogrammes with a street value of over N8billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos. The drug lord, Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, who leads a syndicate was arrested […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune