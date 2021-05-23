Tribune Online
NDLEA intercepts N8billion worth of cocaine at Lagos airport
A Brazil-based drug kingpin has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who also intercepted 36 blocks of cocaine, weighing 27.95 kilogrammes with a street value of over N8billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos. The drug lord, Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, who leads a syndicate was arrested […]
