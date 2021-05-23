



Tribune Online

Niger gov, Bello, commissions Women Health Centre in Kontagora

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commissioned a women health centre in Kontagora, as part of efforts to contribute in the development of health sector in the state, particularly for the female folks. The modern and well equiped edifice was birthed by the wife of Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello through […]

Niger gov, Bello, commissions Women Health Centre in Kontagora

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune