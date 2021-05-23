



One way: Taskforce begins prosecution of drivers, forfeiture of vehicles

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has vowed to forthwith commence arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for driving against traffic otherwise known as one way traffic, saying this would be in addition to the forfeiture of such vehicles. The agency last Friday night impounded 10 vehicles on Muritala Mohammed International […]

