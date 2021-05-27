



Ebonyi Govt signs first phase of Abakaliki ring road contract

The Ebonyi State Government has signed an agreement for the award of contract for the construction of the first phase of Abakaliki ring road. The signing ceremony took place in Abakaliki on Thursday. The contractors include GITTO/CBC Global, EMMYBLESS Construction Limited, Reinforced Global/ PATAN, Kakatar Group. Speaking after the signing ceremony, Governor Umahi said the […]

