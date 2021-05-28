



About 42 people feared killed, several abducted in Benue councils

About 42 people were reportedly killed in separate attacks in two local government areas of Benue State in the past two days. The affected local governments, according to locals are; Katsina-Ala and Gwer West. Natives from Shikaan, Mbagena and Kpav in Shitile, the affected communities in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state said that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune