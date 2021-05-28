



Prof Ogunyemi’s tenure ends as ASUU president, says 30 members lost to COVID-19 pandemic

The outgoing National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, on Friday, said about 30 members of the union including branch officers lost their lives to COVID-19 related complications. Ogunyemi disclosed this at the ongoing 21st ASUU National Delegates Conference/Official commissioning of ASUU-UNIZIK Secretariat held at the new Secretariat, Nnamdi […]

