Bandits kidnap secondary school principal in Katsina

Bandits have kidnapped the Principal of Government Day Secondary School Ruma, Sani Saidu, in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Reports gathered indicated that he was kidnapped on Friday after school hours on his way to the mosque. It was gathered that the principal’s motorcycle was discovered by the roadside along Ruma-Batsari road. As […]

