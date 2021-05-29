Economy in Buhari’s second term: The gains, the tears

‘So far in 2021, the naira has weakened by 3.40per cent at the parallel market and currently trades at N495/$.’

The President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration commenced its second term on May 29, 2019 to terminate on the same day in 2023. CHIMA NWOKOJI undertakes an assessment of how the administration has delivered on leadership and living standard for Nigerians.

In his inaugural speech for second term in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari promised that in the next four years, the administration would remain committed to improving the lives of people.

He said: “We possess all ingredients of a major economic power on the world stage. What we require is the will to get our acts…