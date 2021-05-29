



Tribune Online

Enforce existing social media law to save Nigeria, Umahi tells police

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has called on security agencies to enforce existing social media laws to save Nigeria from imminent collapse as a result of fake news. The governor stated this when he received the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South East Zone, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Executive Council […]

Enforce existing social media law to save Nigeria, Umahi tells police

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune