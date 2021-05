Tribune Online

Gunmen burn Umaugu police station in Abia

Some gunmen on Saturday evening reportedly attacked the Umuagu Police Station in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State and razed the facility. Tribune Online gathered that the attack on Umuagu Police station came barely two weeks after gunmen burnt down the Ubakala Police station in Umuahia South Area of the state and killed […]

Gunmen burn Umaugu police station in Abia

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune