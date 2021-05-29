



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 63 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,254. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. "63 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-25, Ondo-22, Rivers-6, Akwa Ibom-3, Kaduna-3, Kwara-2, Ebonyi-1, FCT-1"

Nigeria records 63 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,254

Source: Nigerian Tribune