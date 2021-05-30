Again, suspected herdsmen kill 12 in Benue

Suspected Fulani herdsmen early hours of Sunday launched simultaneous attacks on some communities in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State which left 12 people dead.

Several people have been reported missing with over 5,000 people displaced.

The lawmaker representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu federal constituency, Francis Otta Agbo had told Tribune Online that Izzi settlements of Tologa, Ndi-Obasi, Odoken in Ekile Ward Ado LGA were badly affected.

He added that Izzi people in Obakoto, Odirewu, Offianka, Nwedoga in Ijigban Ward have been deserted for fear of Fulani Marauders invasion.

The lawmaker also raised the alarm that “the Effium and Ezza crisis resurfaced this morning with so many…