



Tribune Online

Ahead 2024, Esan leaders converge as Imansuagbon echoes Edo Central turn to succeed Obaseki

Barely eight months into Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term tenure as governor of Edo State, the agitation for his successor in 2024 has begun in earnest, with the Edo Central Senatorial District asking that power be shifted to the zone for justice and equity. To achieve the political calculation, politicians from the zone, at the […]

Ahead 2024, Esan leaders converge as Imansuagbon echoes Edo Central turn to succeed Obaseki

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune