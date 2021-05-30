



APC’s incompetence responsible for Nigeria’s insecurity ― PDP Governors Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has blamed the worsening insecurity and economic stagnation in the country on the incompetence of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). This is as it praised the governors under the PDP for their various achievements so far on the anniversary of their election. A statement issued by the […]

