Cleric laments spate of insecurity in Nigeria

The presiding pastor, Sanctuary of Christ Evangelical Church (Inc.), Ibadan, Pastor (Dr) Gbade Ojo, has expressed concern over the spate of insecurity in the country, saying it is more worrisome than the pre-Civil War period in the country. The cleric, however, said the effect of this is food scarcity, killing of innocent people on roads […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune