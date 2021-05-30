



Ekiti begins second dose of Covid-19 vaccination Monday

The Ekiti State Government has disclosed that it will commence the administration of the Oxford- AstraZeneca Vaccines on the people in the state that had taken the first shots on Monday, 31st May. The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani who made this known in Ado- Ekiti, reiterated the commitment of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune